////Sixth Suspect Arrested in Brunswick Shooting That Left One Dead

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BRUNSWICK — The GBI announces a sixth arrest in a shooting investigation after a 19-year-old victim died from his injuries.

Release:

UPDATE – October 27, 2026:

The GBI and the Brunswick Police Department have arrested and charged Braylon Johnson, age 18, of Brunswick, GA, with Burglary, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and False Statements, in connection with this investigation.

Johnson was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 22, 2026. He is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia.

UPDATE – October 16, 2026:

One of the people injured in the October 12, 2026, shooting in Brunswick has been identified as Daequan Lawrence, age 19, of Brunswick, GA.

Lawrence died Friday, October 16, 2026, from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Brunswick, GA (October 14, 2026) – The GBI and Brunswick Police Department have arrested and charged five people in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 12, 2026, in Brunswick, GA.

The following people were arrested:

Kassidy Allen, age 19, of Brunswick, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Tampering with Evidence

Ziquel Easton, age 24, of Brunswick, GA, charged with Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Certain Crimes, and Tampering with Evidence

Jordan Franklin, age 17, of Brunswick, GA, charged with Burglary and Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery

Brianna Scott, age 18, of Brunswick, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Tampering with Evidence

Caleb Thomas, age 18, of Brunswick, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Tampering with Evidence

All arrestees were booked in the Glynn County Jail on October 12, 2026.

On Monday, October 12, 2026, the Brunswick Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a shooting that occurred near Union Street and S Street in Brunswick, GA, at about 3:30 a.m. The investigation indicates that a group attempted to rob a house that was primarily used to sell illegal drugs. During the incident, a man inside the home and the group exchanged gunfire. One person was shot in the leg, taken to an area hospital, and later released. Another person was airlifted to a regional hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland at (912) 729-6198 or the Brunswick Police Department at (912) 267-5559. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.