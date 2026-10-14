////Gov. Kemp Appoints Bulloch County Solicitor General

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BULLOCH CO. — Gov. Brian Kemp appoints Judith A. Oglesby as Solicitor General following Catherine Sumner’s move to district attorney.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Judith A. Oglesby as Solicitor General of the State Court of Bulloch County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of Catherine Sumner as District Attorney of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit.

Judith A. Oglesby has served as the Chief Assistant Solicitor General of Bulloch County since 2022. She began her legal career as a Staff Attorney in the Superior Court of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit and was instrumental in overseeing the circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. She later served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit before joining the Office of the Solicitor General in Bulloch County. She has successfully prosecuted misdemeanor and juvenile cases and major felonies in the Superior, Juvenile, and State Courts of Bulloch County.

Oglesby is a Double Eagle, having earned both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Georgia Southern University. She earned her Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law in Wilmington, Delaware. She is a 2022 graduate of the Leadership Bulloch and remains actively involved in her community.

Oglesby resides in Statesboro, Georgia with her husband and son.