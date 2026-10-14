Georgia Deer Hunting Season Begins Saturday with Updated Regulations

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SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia’s firearms deer hunting season opens October 17, with hunters urged to review regulations and CWD testing.

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SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga

Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 09:00 am

It’s almost time for blaze orange/pink, crisp mornings, and deer camp!

Georgia’s deer hunting firearms season opens Sat. Oct 17 and continues into January 2027, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Firearms deer season is almost here,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division. “Georgia continues to produce outstanding bucks every year, a testament of how well hunters and landowners have managed deer. We can also be stewards of our community by taking an extra doe for Georgia Hunter’s for the Hungry®, each deer provides protein for over 100 meals.”

During the 2025-26 firearms deer season, 200,000 hunters harvested around 250,000 deer in the state. Regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong and is an excellent way to fill your freezer (or help those in need) with a sustainable, healthy local meat.

Georgia Hunters for the Hungry Expansion

To reduce agricultural damage and help Georgia families in need of quality protein, WRD and the Georgia Wildlife Federation are expanding the Hunters for the Hungry Program®. To locate a processor in your area or to become a Hunters for the Hungry® deer processor, visit GWF.org/ghfth/.

Public Hunting Opportunities

Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (GeorgiaWildlife.com/allwmas) offer public access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity. Hunters should check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info (GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources).

Hunting Need-to-Know:

Legal Firearms: During the firearms season, hunters may use centerfire only, .22-cal. or larger, with expanding bullets as well as all weapons lawful for use during archery and primitive weapons seasons.

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 10. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2026-27 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

If you hunt in Atkinson, Berrien, Lanier, or Lowndes County please help us monitor chronic wasting disease (CWD) and get your deer tested. Just ask a participating deer processor or taxidermist to test it or bring your deer head to a freezer site. Testing deer from all other counties isn’t necessary but is available to all hunters statewide. CWD information, testing locations, test results, and more can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/cwd.

For more on deer hunting, including finding a meat processor, reviewing regulations, and maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.