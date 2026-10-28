////Georgia Confirms Three Additional Measles Cases in Macon County

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MACON CO. — Georgia health officials confirm three new measles cases, bringing the state’s total to 25 so far in 2026.

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ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed three additional measles cases in Macon County. All three individuals were unvaccinated and had close contact with a measles case confirmed on October 12, 2026. DPH has notified others who may have been exposed and are at increased risk of developing measles.

Vaccination is the best protection against measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine for children: the first at 12–15 months and the second at 4–6 years. Parents with questions about vaccination should talk to their healthcare provider.

Anyone experiencing measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Do not go to a doctor’s office, hospital, or public health clinic without calling ahead to report your symptoms. This helps prevent measles from spreading to others.

These three cases bring Georgia’s total to 25 confirmed measles cases in 2026, compared to 10 cases in all of 2025.

For more information about measles, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.