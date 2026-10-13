////Former Coffee County Firefighter Charged with Sexual Battery

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DOUGLAS — The GBI arrested a former Coffee County firefighter on a child sexual battery charge following an investigation.

Release:

Douglas, GA (October 12, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged William Jerry Minix II, age 43, of Nicholls, GA, with Sexual Battery Against a Child Under 16.

On June 12, 2026, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations involving Minix having inappropriate contact with a child. At the time of the incident, Minix was employed as a firefighter with the Coffee County Fire Department, but the incident did not occur while he was working in that capacity.

Minix was arrested on October 9, 2026, and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.