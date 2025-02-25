//Georgia average gas price declines slightly to $2.99 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price of gas in Georgia has slightly declined at the pump with drivers paying $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average declined slightly at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 2 cents more than a month ago, and 15 cents less than last year. It costs drivers an average price of $44.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $3.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“This is a reminder to drivers that we are experiencing a seasonal impact, transitioning from winter gas to the spring mixture, igniting the inevitable rise in prices, as the summer-grade fuel demands a heftier manufacturing cost,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Good news for Georgians is that we saw a modest dip at the pumps; however, we can’t predict that there won’t be higher gas prices this week.”

Nationally:

Steady at the Pump: Gas Prices Hit Cruise Control

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.14 (subject to change overnight). This suggests that most drivers saw few changes at the pump this past week. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.57 million barrels a day last week to 8.23. Total domestic gasoline supply dropped from 248.1 million barrels to 247.9. Gasoline production also declined last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased 40 cents to settle at $72.25 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 432.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Athens ($3.04), Atlanta ($3.03), and Gainesville ($3.00).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Albany ($2.90), Warner Robins ($2.88), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.80).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.14 $3.15 $3.15 $3.13 $3.26 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.99 $2.99 $3.00 $2.97 $3.14 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.