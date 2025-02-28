//GA County Commissioner, business owner arrested on multiple felony charges

Share with friends

LUDOWICI – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia County Commissioner and a business owner on multiple felony charges.

Release:

The GBI has arrested Long County Commissioner Robert Donald Parker, age 38, and Tony Edward Fowler, age 30, both of Ludowici, Long County, Georgia. Parker is charged with three counts of Theft by Taking, one count of Violation of Oath of Office, one count of Aggravated Assault, and a violation of the Georgia Racketeering Act (RICO). Fowler, a business owner who has done work for the county, is charged with two counts of Theft by Taking.

Earlier today, the GBI, with assistance from the Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia State Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, executed three search warrants at the homes of Parker, Fowler, and a third person in connection with the investigation. During the search warrants, investigators identified and seized numerous items of evidence which will be further evaluated and analyzed.

On August 30, 2024, the Long County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the alleged misappropriation of county funds. This ongoing investigation has revealed that several people stole money from Long County through a variety of schemes, for personal gain. More arrests are possible as the investigation progresses and evidence is analyzed.

Parker and Fowler were booked into the Tatnall County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Kingsland, at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.