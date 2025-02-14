//Former GA Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant arrested for Theft

Share with friends

CATOOSA CO – A former Georgia Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant has been arrested and charged for Theft and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged former Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Keith Cantrell, age 42, of Ringgold, GA, with Theft by Deception, Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Deception, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate on Thursday, February 6, 2025, following allegations that Cantrell stole funds while working an off-duty employment through deceptive means. Cantrell was hired by a local church to provide security and had submitted invoices for payment of services that were not performed (he never showed up for work but submitted timesheets).

During the investigation, GBI agents determined that Cantrell did not perform the duties and received payment for services. He also attempted to receive additional payment for services that were not rendered. Cantrell was terminated from the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on February 13, 2024.

Cantrell was booked into the Catoosa County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Catoosa County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.