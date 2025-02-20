//Duracell to establish new R&D Headquarters in Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces that Duracell has plans to invest about $56 million in a new R&D Headquarters in Georgia.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duracell, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, will establish its new Global Headquarters for Research and Development at Science Square in Atlanta, creating 110 jobs and investing approximately $56 million. Duracell currently has a manufacturing facility in LaGrange, Georgia, that has been in operation since 1980 and a logistics and distribution plant in Fairburn, Georgia, that began operations in 2020.

“Georgia has set itself apart as a leader in attracting innovative companies with our research institutions, world-class logistics network, and pro-business environment,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank our local and state partners who are leveraging those assets to their fullest to bring new opportunities across the state. We are excited to welcome Duracell’s R&D headquarters to Atlanta and continue building on this great relationship.”

Duracell is an American manufacturer of alkaline, lithium coin, and hearing aid batteries. Duracell’s LaGrange facility currently supports approximately 400 jobs, while the Fairburn plant supports an additional 275 jobs.

“We’re excited about the opportunities the move to Atlanta will bring and we’re confident this new chapter will strengthen our position as a global leader in the industry,” said Dr. Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell. “This move is a significant milestone for Duracell as we continue to drive innovation in battery technology for many years to come.”

Duracell’s new Global Headquarters for Research and Development will be located at 101 Nerem Street NW in Atlanta. Adjacent to Georgia Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus, Science Square is an 18-acre multi-phase development centered on innovation and featuring more than 1.8 million square feet of lab and office space.

“Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure, diverse talent pool from top-tier universities and a thriving tech ecosystem make the city an ideal environment for corporate innovation and growth,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “We appreciate Duracell’s confidence in Atlanta, including the investment of more than 100 new jobs that will provide the opportunity for more Atlanta residents to build promising careers.”

“The impact of Duracell’s decision to locate their R&D headquarters in Atlanta goes beyond the 110 new innovation jobs in the region: as they make Science Square their new home, Duracell strengthens our region’s powerful reputation as a hub for innovation and furthers Georgia’s growing battery ecosystem,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Duracell is locating literally next door to the world-class talent at Georgia Tech and in close proximity to the other tens of thousands of new graduates in the region, setting them up for long-term success.”

“Duracell’s choice to set up its Global R&D Headquarters in Fulton County solidifies Fulton’s leadership in innovation and talent attraction,” said Robb Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “This will bring unique jobs and investment – a win for Fulton County and Georgia.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, and the University System of Georgia.

“For decades, Georgia has been home to Duracell, and it’s exciting that they are looking to invest their future back into our state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “For a company like Duracell that is on the cutting edge of innovation, research and development is critical to their long-term success. Locating the new Global Headquarters for Research and Development in Atlanta makes it clear that Duracell sees the State of Georgia as a long-term partner in their success strategy.”

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be a leader in the primary battery market in North America. Duracell’s products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250 billion holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow Duracell on X.com/Duracell and like Duracell on Facebook.com/Duracell.