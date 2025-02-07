//Doug Stoner elected to represent State Transportation Board

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A former member of the Georgia General Assembly was elected to represent the Congressional D6 on State Transportation Board.

Release:

Doug Stoner, a former member of the Georgia General Assembly, has been elected to represent Georgia’s Congressional District 6 (CD 6) on the State Transportation Board of Georgia to serve a full five-year term beginning April 1, 2025. He was elected by a caucus of state representatives and senators from CD 6, which encompasses parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, and Fulton Counties.

A graduate of Kennesaw State University, Doug Stoner served one term in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. In 2004, he was elected to the Georgia State Senate representing South Cobb. During his eight-year tenure in the Georgia Senate, Mr. Stoner served as Chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Vice Chair of the State Institutions and Properties Committee, Chairman of the Senate Intermodal, Rail, and Transit Subcommittee and as a ranking member of the Transportation, Regulated Industries and Public Utilities, Economic Development, and State and Local Government Operations committees. Most recently he served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives representing District 40 from January 2023 to January 2025.

Mr. Stoner, a multi-generational Cobb County business owner and resident, has previously served on the Smyrna City Council and the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority. He is a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Smyrna First United Methodist Church, and Cobb County Democratic Party.

The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms. For more information and individual photos, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/Board.aspx.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.