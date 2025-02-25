//Cuthbert, GA man arrested in shooting death of a 16-year-old

Share with friends

CUTHBERT – A Georgia man was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the shooting death of a 16-year-old male.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Kyle Gilbert, age 19, of Cuthbert, GA with with 2 counts of Reckless Conduct and 1 felony count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of Tyrae Campbell, age 16, of Cuthbert, GA.

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Cuthbert Police Department requested GBI assistance in reference to a shooting on Morgan Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Campbell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell’s body was taken to the GBI’s Macon Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the file will be given to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.