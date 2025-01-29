//New GA CTAE Advantage shows positive academic, workforce impact

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The new CTAE Advantage Dashboard shows that Georgia CTAE students earn $121 million annually while in high school.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education has created a CTAE Advantage Dashboard to allow easy, transparent access to Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) academic and workforce data at the state and district levels, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced.

CTAE Advantage shows the positive academic and workforce impact of Georgia’s CTAE programs in communities across the state. Georgia CTAE continues to show a strong, positive impact on literacy rates, graduation rates, and postsecondary placement rates across the state.

“We are laser-focused on connecting our next generation with the opportunities available to them, and this new tool will be another way for students and their families to find the best path to prosperity for them,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Our goal to make Georgia the top state for talent means promoting careers where we are seeing the greatest need to our young Georgians. This dashboard will help us achieve just that by letting them know they can find gainful employment right here in the Peach State.”

Screenshot of GaDOE’s CTAE Advantage dashboard – click the image to open the dashboard

“From improving literacy rates and graduation outcomes to expanding postsecondary opportunities, Georgia’s CTAE programs are driving meaningful change for our students,” Superintendent Woods said. “With the introduction of the CTAE Advantage Dashboard, we are making it even easier for educators, parents, and stakeholders to access critical data that demonstrates the clear return on investment these programs provide. Whether through enhanced academic achievement or real-world experience in Work-based Learning, CTAE continues empowering students for success in higher education and the workforce.”

Georgia CTAE’s Academic Impact

Georgia students who concentrate in CTAE have a graduation rate that is 22% higher than that of their non-CTAE peers and a postsecondary placement rate after high school that is 23% higher than that of their non-CTAE peers.

Georgia CTAE’s Workforce Impact

Georgia has over 29,000 students who participate in CTAE Work-based Learning, earning real-world, on-the-job experience in their chosen field. Georgia Work-based Learning students earn over $121 million in wages annually while in high school.

“Georgia’s WBL programs are a powerful driver of workforce development, ensuring that students gain the skills, experience, and connections necessary to thrive in their careers,” State CTAE Director Dr. Barbara Wall said. “By fostering a more skilled and knowledgeable workforce, these programs help meet the needs of employers while contributing to the state’s overall economic vitality.”

About Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in Georgia

GaDOE’s Office of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education works to deliver a K-12 education that prepares students for their lives after high school. Students can learn skills for real-world careers in 144+ Career Pathways while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia’s CTAE Pathway completers continually record graduation rates above 97%.