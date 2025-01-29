//GEMA/HS urges Georgians to prepare for severe weather

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgians are being urged to prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week in February.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 3-7.

“This past year alone, Georgia has experienced two major hurricanes, winter storms, and significant flooding, reminding us just how unpredictable, diverse and powerful Mother Nature can be,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a critical time to reflect on these events and ensure we’re ready for the next challenge. By learning safety tips, reviewing emergency plans, and staying prepared, we can protect our families, homes, and communities from the impact of natural disasters. Preparation today can make all the difference tomorrow.”

Georgia’s peak in severe weather (and tornadoes) occurs between January and May. Severe Weather Preparedness Week should also serve as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for these severe weather-related hazards.

GEMA/HS (and NWS) will distribute severe weather preparedness information via social media channels, and provide toolkits to local emergency management directors for sharing this information in their counties all week long during the SWPW campaign.

Each day of the campaign will address the following topics:

Monday, Feb. 3 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day : Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.

: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated. Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Thunderstorm Safety : Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning. Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.) : Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

: Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning. Thursday, Feb. 6 – Lightning Safety : Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder. Friday, Feb. 7 – Flash Flooding & Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.

On Wednesday, February 5, tornado safety is emphasized. Residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill at 9 a.m. For more information on drill procedures, visit gema.georgia.gov/tornado-drill-procedures.

Local emergency management agencies are also a great resource for information or tips to help families, schools and organizations stay prepared. For more resources on how you can prepare your home, school or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on X, Instagram and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency information.