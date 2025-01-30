//Braves give unprecedented spring training access to fans

Share with friends

ATLANTA – FanDuel Sports Network will give Atlanta Braves fans more chances to watch spring training games with additional broadcasts.

According to the MLB website, Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch more spring training games as FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast seven Braves Spring Training games.

