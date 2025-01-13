//Atlanta man shot after struggling with officer

Share with friends

ROSWELL – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred while struggling with a 33-year-old Georgia man.

At the request of the Roswell Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Roswell, GA. One man, later identified as Christopher Bell, age 33, of Atlanta, GA, was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

On Wednesday, January 8, just after midnight, a Roswell Police Department officer saw Bell near the roadway of the Regal Nissan car dealership on Holcomb Bridge Road yelling while his car was parked near the entrance to the dealership with the engine running. The Roswell PD officer arrived at the dealership and Bell approached the patrol car before the officer got out of the car. Bell and the officer began to struggle which led to the officer deploying his Taser. The Taser was ineffective and the officer eventually shot Bell. Responding officers rendered aid to Bell until EMS arrived.

Bell was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.