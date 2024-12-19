Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces a unified High Demand Career List to strengthen Georgia’s workforce development.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the State Workforce Development Board has officially approved Georgia’s High Demand Career List, a tool designed to align education, training, and workforce development efforts with the needs of employers across the state. The High Demand Career List is a component of the Governor’s Top State for Talent initiative, which will parallel Georgia’s development as the top state in which to do business. Ensuring workforce development resources throughout the state are aligned to grow talent pipelines will further strengthen Georgia’s position as the best place for opportunity.

“As the number one state to do business for over a decade, maintaining our competitive edge remains a top goal for my administration and our partners in the legislature,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia’s High Demand Career List is our newest tool in that mission, promoting the alignment of education and training programs to the needs of job creators so we can bring even more opportunities to every part of the state for hardworking Georgians.”

The High Demand Career List identifies careers that are high-demand, high-wage, and high-skill to inform educational pathways for economic success and sustainable growth. It is a resource for all stakeholders, including students and parents, to provide meaningful insights into critical career choices. It will guide improvements in education and job training programs, increase support for training opportunities, and highlight essential careers across Georgia. Created using various data sources, metrics, and Labor Market Information, the list represents job trends and economic needs both statewide and regionally.

“The approval of the High Demand Career List marks a significant step in addressing Georgia’s workforce needs,” said Stuart Countess, CEO of Kia Georgia, and Chair of the State Workforce Development Board. “By identifying careers that are critical to our economy, we can ensure that education and training programs are aligned with employer demands, helping to close skill gaps and provide Georgians with pathways to rewarding, high-paying careers.”

The High Demand Career List focuses on jobs that play a large role in Georgia’s economy and are expected to grow, with plenty of opportunities available. These careers often require specialized training, like college credentials, apprenticeships, or certifications, to make sure workers have the skills they need. By using this list, Georgia aims to connect education and job training programs with the needs of employers, grow the number of skilled workers, ensure training programs meet industry standards, and increase awareness of career opportunities across the state.

For more information on the High Demand Career List, please visit www.tcsg.edu/ga-high-demand.