//Georgia DHS opens LIHEAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for heating is open for individuals 65-years-old and older.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that the application period for this winter’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for heating begins, Dec. 2, 2024, for individuals ages 65 years and older, and medically homebound households. All other eligible Georgians who wish to apply can schedule an appointment beginning Jan. 2, 2025. This program assists Georgians, whether homeowners or renters, with heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies (CAA) on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted. To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold is $33,038 for a household of one and $73,700 for a household of five.

To apply for assistance, Georgians must contact their local CAA and provide the following:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income (e.g., paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

For more information on LIHEAP, click here. To find a CAA in your area, visit georgiacaa.org.