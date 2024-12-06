//GA man involved in police shooting after bus stabbing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Georgia man was involved in a shooting with officers after stabbing a Greyhound bus passenger.

Release:

At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates on December 5, 2024, at around 1:05 a.m., a man who was a passenger on a Greyhound bus traveling south on Interstate 75 stabbed another passenger on the bus, causing a non-life-threatening injury to the victim. The bus stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and the man got off the bus and began acting erratically. Atlanta Police Department officers encountered the man as he began to walk away from the bus. The man attempted to run away and the officers chased him. He refused to comply with officers’ commands and officers attempted to tase him, but the Taser was ineffective. The man climbed over a divider wall onto the exit to Cleveland Avenue and continued to ignore officers’ commands as officers approached him. Suddenly, he rapidly approached the officers with a knife in his hand. Officers shot at the man, hitting him. Emergency personnel rendered aid on the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The man who died will be taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Fulton County DA’s Office for review.