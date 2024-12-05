//Eight GA public schools recognized with 2024 National Blue Ribbon

Share with friends

Eight Georgia public schools have been recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Blue Ribbon is a national recognition from the U.S. Department of Education (USED). The Georgia schools named 2024 recipients of the honor are:

Brookwood Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

Craig Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

Feagin Mill Middle School, Houston County School District

Hull Middle School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

St. Simons Elementary School, Glynn County Schools

Trip Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

Twin Rivers Middle School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

Winston Elementary School, Douglas County School System

“National Blue Ribbon School recognition is given to schools that are among the best in the nation,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I congratulate the educators and students of the eight Georgia public schools that received this honor. I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication to creating an encouraging and supportive learning atmosphere. They represent our state on the national stage with great distinction.”

USED recognizes schools in two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. USED invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

Private schools are nominated through a separate process by the Council for American Private Education (CAPE).