//Over 600 Georgia schools recognized as Math Leaders

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces a total of 624 schools that met the qualifications to be recognized as Math Leaders.

LINKS: 2023-2024 Math Leader Schools | 2023-2024 Math Leader Criteria

Recognizing the fundamental importance of mathematics in students’ educations and future careers, the Georgia Department of Education is recognizing schools with exceptional achievement or growth in mathematics as Math Leaders.

Schools were recognized for achievement or growth in the percentage of students scoring at the Proficient Learner level or above in mathematics. The criteria for the 2023-2024 Math Leader Awards recognize the crucial importance of numeracy skills in fifth and eighth grades, and require higher growth from schools with lower achievement levels.

Awards were given at the elementary and middle-school levels, and at the high-school level based on the Algebra: Concepts and Connections EOC, which is the state test for mathematics in high school.

“Congratulations to our first-ever Math Leader schools!” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “The skill of numeracy is an essential one, both as students progress through their K-12 education and in their futures. These schools and their educators, students, families, and communities have worked hard to implement the new K-12 Mathematics Standards and prepare all students for life. I commend them on their outstanding work.”

Throughout the fall, Superintendent Woods will visit schools identified as Math Leaders to recognize and congratulate them.

“What a great opportunity to celebrate and recognize the outstanding accomplishments of students and educators in the state of Georgia,” said Dr. April Aldridge, GaDOE Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning. “Georgia’s new K-12 Mathematics Standards have been implemented with intentionality and a commitment to expand opportunities for students. We applaud the hard work that has resulted in the accomplishments recognized by the Math Leader designation.”

Math Leader qualifications are based on students achieving the Proficient Learner level or above on the Georgia Milestones mathematics assessments.

Early Success for Georgia’s New K-12 Mathematics Standards

Georgia’s new K-12 Mathematics Standards were adopted in 2021 and first implemented in classrooms during the 2023-24 school year. Drafted by Georgia math teachers with input from educational leaders, parents, students, and business and industry leaders, the new standards are designed to be clear, understandable, and age- and developmentally appropriate. They aim to present a reasonable amount of content in each year – so students can truly master concepts, rather than simply being quickly exposed to them.

The results of the 2024-24 Georgia Milestones assessments were an early indicator of the success of the new standards. Students showed strong improvement in mathematics, with scores increasing on six of the seven tests. Several assessments saw particularly high growth, including eight-point increases in eighth-grade math and high-school Algebra.