//Irving Tissue plans $600M Georgia facility expansion

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces a household paper production company plans a $600 million facility expansion in Georgia.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Irving Tissue will add at least 100 new jobs as part of a nearly $600 million expansion at its Macon facility. Company President Robert K. Irving, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller and other state and local leadership celebrated the announcement at Irving Tissue’s fifth anniversary celebration in Macon.

“Since choosing Macon in 2017, Irving Tissue has invested around $1.5 billion into the community and created 400 well-paying jobs, with another 100 jobs on the way,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Irving Tissue is a valued employer for the entire region of Georgia, and we are thankful that they continue to re-invest in our state and Macon-Bibb County. Today’s announcement is just the latest reminder that here in the No. 1 state for business, our relationships with job creators don’t end after pen meets paper.”

Irving Tissue’s current facility is located at 1897 Allen Road in the Sofkee Industrial Park and employs more than 400 people. It produces ultra-premium quality household paper products, including soft bath tissue and high-quality paper towel that is both strong and absorbent.

“It’s another great day for our employees, customers, Irving Tissue, and the State of Georgia. We greatly appreciate the State of Georgia’s commitment to economic prosperity, jobs, and growth. The team’s drive to promote the state’s advantages, while fostering a positive business environment, helped make this investment possible. We are proud to continue to invest in the State of Georgia and truly appreciate the commitment to helping us expand and grow in Macon,” said Irving Tissue President Robert Irving. “We’ve also been able to expand because of the highly skilled workforce in the area and the continued support of our valued employees, customers, and suppliers.”

The expansion includes a third ThruAir Dry paper making machine, additional converting lines, and a new, fully automated warehouse. Today’s announcement will increase Irving Tissue’s annual ThruAir Dry capacity by 75,000 tonnes, the equivalent of 15 million cases, and the total annual capacity at the Macon facility to 225,000 tonnes, the equivalent of 45 million cases.

Irving Tissue will be hiring for management, supervisory, and machinist positions. Interested individuals can learn more about open roles at careers.jdirving.com.

“Irving has been more than just a business in Macon — they’ve been a true member of our team,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. “They have a deep commitment to our community and its people, and their decision to expand here speaks volumes about the strong foundation they’ve built. This growth means more success stories for Macon, and we’re proud to celebrate this milestone with them.”

“Working with Irving over the past five years has been an incredible journey,” said Chairman Robby Fountain, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA). “From the moment they arrived in Macon, they became a valued part of our community, and it’s been amazing to see how they’ve grown and thrived here. This expansion is a testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as the strong connection they’ve built with Macon.”

Regional Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.

“Over the last five years, Irving Tissue has demonstrated what it means to become a part of the fabric of the community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Each expansion builds on the partnerships and collaboration that helped Irving Tissue fulfill its prior commitments to Macon-Bibb County, supported by the state’s business-friendly environment and world class logistics infrastructure that will connect Irving’s Macon facility to markets across the East Coast. Congratulations to Irving Tissue and the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority!”

About Irving Tissue

Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America’s top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. It is part of Irving Consumer Products, one of North America’s leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Read more at www.irvingconsumerproducts.com.