//GMC celebrates Alumni Weekend 2024 with unforgettable events

Share with friends

MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia Military College celebrates Alumni Weekend 2024 with unforgettable events and enduring connections.

Release:

From October 24-26, 2024, Georgia Military College (GMC) welcomed alumni from all walks of life for an inspiring Alumni Weekend. This year’s theme, “Remember When, Experience it Again,” captured the unique spirit of GMC, a place where past and present unite to build connections that shape future leaders and honor the institution’s values of “Duty, Honor, Country.”

Watch the Full Recap Video Here

Events Begin with Honor for GMC’s ‘All In’ Alumni

The festivities kicked off Thursday with the GMC Alumni Association Board Meeting, followed by a special reception for alumni who are also GMC faculty and staff. “These individuals are the very definition of what it means to be ‘All In,’ showing their passion and commitment to our mission every single day,” said GMC President, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV, USA (Ret).

A Day of Competition and Tradition: Alumni Golf Tournament and Parade

On Friday, the Alumni Golf Tournament at The Club at Lake Sinclair saw over 70 participants gather in friendly competition, supporting GMC Junior College Athletics. Campus and trolley tours followed, leading up to the Alumni Parade on Grant Parade Field. “It was inspiring to see our Cadets, past and present, united on Grant Parade, keeping our cherished traditions alive,” Caldwell noted.

A Legacy of Leadership: Alumni Weekend Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Edward Amerman, GMC Alumni Association President and a 1990 graduate, remarked, “This year’s Alumni Weekend was a true testament to the legacy of leadership that GMC embodies. Seeing alumni from the 1950s to today’s cadets marching on the field reminds us all of the remarkable impact GMC has on our lives and our communities.”

Community and Celebration: BBQ Dinner and Football Game

Friday evening continued the festivities with a BBQ dinner, where alumni and guests gathered before a spirited Prep School football game. Seniors were honored on the field, making for a heartfelt and lively evening.

Honoring Alumni Excellence: The Alumni Awards Brunch

The 29th Annual Will Robinson Memorial Race launched Saturday morning, honoring former GMC Cadet and Sheriff’s Deputy Will Robinson. Later, the Alumni Awards Brunch recognized outstanding alumni who have made significant contributions to GMC and their communities:

•BG Jack M. Davis, USA (Ret) – Distinguished Alumnus JC ’79

•MG Reginal Neal, USA (Ret) – Military Service JC ’89

•The Honorable Beth Camp – Alumni Achievement JC ’99

•Ms. Macy Watkins – Emerging Young Alumni Leader HS ’15

•Mr. Gus Pursley – Community Service HS ’75

•Mr. George Hogan – GMC Service

•Mrs. Marcia Robinson – Honorary Alumna

•Mrs. Pam Grant – Honorary Alumna

“These alumni reflect the true spirit of GMC,” said Caldwell. “Their achievements inspire us all and highlight the power of GMC’s mission and values.”

Celebrating Together: Music, Laughter, and a Strong GMC Community

To conclude the weekend, alumni enjoyed a high-energy performance by the Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos, bringing laughter and joy to an unforgettable evening. “Thank you to everyone—alumni, friends, families, and our extended GMC community—who made Alumni Weekend 2024 a success,” Caldwell shared. “Your dedication to our alma mater is what makes our GMC family so special.”

GMC’s Growing Legacy and Future Impact

Looking ahead, Alumni Association President Edward Amerman noted, “As GMC grows, we’re sending our students to prestigious institutions nationwide, including service academies and top universities. Our Cadet Corps has nearly tripled since my time here, a testament to the power and appeal of a GMC education.”

Learn More and Stay Connected

For more on Alumni Weekend and to view the official recap video, visit GMC Alumni on YouTube or GMC Alumni Page.