//Georgia nonprofit organizations awarded nonprofit security grants

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS announces that 92 Georgia nonprofit organizations were awarded the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Release:

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announces that 92 Georgia nonprofit organizations were awarded up to $150,000 to strengthen their security, enhance their protective measures and safeguard the communities they serve. GEMA/HS administered these grant awards for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The NSGP is an initiative aimed at strengthening the security and resilience of nonprofit organizations that may be at higher risk of violent acts. A total of $11,664,003.00 was awarded to eligible Georgia nonprofit organizations.

“We are pleased to administer these resources to the awarded nonprofit organizations, as we believe deeply in their mission to drive positive change in our communities,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “These funds will empower recipients to strengthen their defenses against potential threats and ensure safe, secure environments for their members, staff, and the broader community, all while advancing their vital work.”

Given the security threats faced by nonprofit organizations, the list of award recipients will remain confidential. Additionally, Congress has allocated supplemental funding for the NSGP, allowing for an upcoming additional application period.

Interested agencies should be aware that the next application window for NSGP funding will be November 4, 2024 – January 2, 2025. For more information about the NSGP, please email GEMA-GRANTS@gema.ga.gov.