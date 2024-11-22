//Georgia gas prices decrease to $2.92 per gallon

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average price for gas in Georgia has decreased to $2.92 per gallon at the pump compared to a week ago.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average decreased at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians pay an average of $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 5 cents less than a month ago, and 6 cents less than last year. It costs drivers an average price of $43.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying 75 cents less to fill up at the pump than a month ago.

“Georgians can breathe a sigh of relief as their pump prices stand at 21 cents less than the country’s average, offering a welcome respite to wallets,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The dip in crude oil prices, accompanied by a seasonal decline in gasoline demands and the transition to a more budget-friendly winter fuel blend, all contribute to the downward trend of lower gas prices this week.”

Nationally:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 4 cents to $3.13 (subject to change overnight).

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $2.92

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.04), Brunswick ($2.98), and Valdosta ($2.97).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Warner Robins ($2.86), Gainesville ($2.85), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.79).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.13 $3.13 $3.17 $3.22 $3.51 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.92 $2.93 $2.93 $2.97 $2.98 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

X (formerly Twitter) @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation, which has more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.