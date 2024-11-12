//Georgia gas prices decrease slightly to $2.93 per gallon on average

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA announces a slight decrease of 1 cent at the pump making the average gas price in Georgia compared to a week ago.

Release:

The Georgia gas price average decreased at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians pay an average of $2.93 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 21 cents more than a month ago, and 6 cents more than this time last year. It costs drivers an average price of $43.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“As Hurricane Rafael approaches, the looming storm halts gas prices in their tracks while oil operations brace for a possible impact,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Hopefully, once the storm passes, we will start to see pump prices sliding back down.”

Nationally:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 2 cents to $3.08 (subject to change overnight). The threat of a rare hurricane in November churning in the gulf caused gas prices to slow at the pumps. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand slid from 9.15 million barrels a day last week to 8.82. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 210.9 million barrels to 211.3, while gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels daily.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $2.93

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Valdosta ($2.98), Macon ($2.95), and Brunswick ($2.94).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Dalton ($2.87), Gainesville ($2.86), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.82).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.08 $3.09 $3.10 $3.21 $3.39 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.93 $2.93 $2.94 $2.72 $2.87 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.