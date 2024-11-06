//GDOT awards 23 construction contracts for statewide projects

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT recently awarded 23 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects in September 2024.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 23 projects in September 2024 including rehabilitation, resurfacing, safety, and bridge construction.

The largest single investment, valued at approximately $33 million, is allocated to a bridge construction project covering 0.257 mile of a bridge and approaches on US 82 BU/US 19 BU/SR 520 (Oglethorpe Blvd) over Flint River in Dougherty County. This contract represents 29% of the total award amount.

Approximately $76.9 million of the total awarded projects is designated for 13 resurfacing projects. The largest investment within these projects involves Milling and plant mix resurfacing at various locations on I-85/SR 403 and I-285/SR 407 in Clayton and Fulton counties approximately $19.4 million. The second largest resurfacing project, valued at $10.7 million, 8.510 miles of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing on SR 20 from east of Avalon Parkway and SR 81 to Lower Woolsey Road in Henry County. These contracts, along with 11 additional resurfacing contracts, represent 58% of the total award.

Nine percent of the awarded funds were allocated to two rehabilitation projects valued at approximately $11.9 million. One of the rehabilitations consist of 6.650 miles of concrete rehabilitation on I-20/SR 402 from west of SR 44 to SR 15 in Greene County, with an estimated value of approximately $7.2 million.

Three percent of the awarded funds, totaling approximately $4.7 million, were allocated to safety projects. The largest of these projects, valued at $3.3 million, includes intersection improvements across multiple locations in Decatur, Dougherty, and Thomas counties.

The remaining 1 percent is allotted for a bridge rehabilitation project at various locations on I-75/SR 402 and on SR I-575/SE 417 in Bartow and Cherokee counties, this project is valued at approximately $1.4 million.

The September awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2025 to $449 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2025 began July 1, 2024.

Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on September 20, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on October 4.

Supplemental Award Announcement (includes previously deferred projects that have now been let).

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT.

To learn more, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.