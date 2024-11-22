//FDC joins state agencies in “Operation Fall Harvest”

Share with friends

LIVE OAK, FL – The Florida Department of Corrections joined state agency partners to conduct a mass search of a correctional institution.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) joined state agency partners from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Suwannee County Sherriff’s Office to conduct a targeted and unannounced mass search of a correctional institution (Suwannee C.I.). The goal of mass searches is to locate and eradicate any contraband discovered within a facility, as well as to reinforce to those engaged in illegal activity that there is zero tolerance for misconduct of any kind.

“Our staff conduct operations such as these throughout the year to target dangerous contraband and keep our facilities safe,” said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. “What makes today unique is the ability to include our tremendous partners in this endeavor. These agencies work alongside us to keep Florida safe and free from illegal activity in pursuit of those who wish to jeopardize our safe communities. I cannot thank all involved enough for the work you do and for joining us today.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “In Florida, we are grateful to our correctional officers and do all we can to make sure they go home safely at the end of each shift. Having a secure prison system is crucial, not only for correctional officers and inmates, but also for keeping our Florida communities safe. FDLE is proud to partner with FDC and FHP to ensure Florida prisons are safe for everyone.”

“Florida Highway Patrol is proud to partner with FDC and FDLE to proactively ensure that dangerous contraband is confiscated and immediately removed from those who would cause harm or endanger themselves through its use,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “In a state where law enforcement and public safety remain a top priority, law enforcement must work together to interdict contraband at every level before it enters our communities.”

During the mass search, multiple FDC Contraband Interdiction Unit K9 Teams, Rapid Response Teams, Community Corrections (Probation) Officers and other staff partnered with FDLE Special Agents, FHP Troopers, and Suwannee CSO Deputies in a coordinated and unannounced search of Suwannee C.I. FDC thanks all its partners and agency staff who played an integral role in the safety and security of the operation.

The operation was a resounding success which resulted in the discovery and removal of the following contraband:

59 weapons

25 cell phone chargers

7 cell phones

Cell phone accessories

19 gallons of homemade alcohol

13 grams synthetic marijuana

26 grams THC

44 grams methamphetamine

1 THC vape pen

3 security bits

1 Allan wrench

$300 in cash

This collaborative event enables us to partner with FDLE and FHP, expanding beyond the facility’s limits to target the criminal networks involved in trafficking contraband and the transportation networks who facilitate it. The Florida Department of Corrections will continue to seek further opportunities to collaborate with law enforcement partners in new and innovative ways to keep Florida safe and free.