//AGCO’s NexTECH program to be offered at SGTC

DULUTH – AGCO Corporation announces that the NexTECH program will be offered at South Georgia Technical College to train tomorrow’s ag technicians.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, recently announced South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will offer its NexTECH program to equip technicians with the skills needed to service its award-winning agriculture machinery, including those from Fendt® and Massey Ferguson®. The program at SGTC’s Americus, Georgia, campus is currently accepting students for spring semester studies that begin in January 2025.

The demand for skilled ag technicians remains high, and today’s equipment requires focused programs that specialize in precision ag instruction. The NexTECH program integrates AGCO-specific content into schools’ existing diesel technology curriculum, providing students with hands-on training for the company’s advanced machinery. The program mirrors training used by AGCO’s North American Aftersales teams and provides participating schools with AGCO training aids, powertrain components and critical technical resources.

NexTECH is geared toward traditional students who have a passion for diesel technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) studies, as well as problem solving and work-based learning. Interested students are encouraged to contact SGTC to determine if dealerships are providing tuition benefits for work commitments.

“Agriculture increasingly requires machinery that leverages leading-edge technologies,” said Ash Alt, Aftersales Training Manager for AGCO North America. “Our farmers and dealers need technicians skilled at maintaining the complex equipment they use, and AGCO’s NexTECH program is designed to fill the pipeline with motivated and highly trained technicians to keep them running. We’re very happy that South Georgia Technical College is offering our curriculum, and their students will be rewarded with exciting opportunities in a mission-critical field.”

For more information on AGCO’s NexTECH program, go to AgTechnician.com/NexTECH. For more information regarding the program at South Georgia Technical College go to SouthGATech.edu.