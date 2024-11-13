//13 arrested in “Operation Macon Plays” investigation

Share with friends

MACON – The GBI has arrested thirteen people in a undercover investigation targeting sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers.

Release:

The GBI has arrested thirteen people following Operation Macon Plays, a proactive online multi-agency undercover investigation that targeted sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in the Macon and Bibb County area. The GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) coordinated the operation and included Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol.

The goal of Operation Macon Plays was to reduce the demand for commercial sex by identifying and drawing in commercial sex buyers. The objective was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers through this two-fold approach.

The following people were arrested:

Georgia Marie Emmons, age 37, of Americus, GA, charged with Pimping, Giving False Name, Address, or Date of Birth. Emmons also had two unrelated outstanding warrants.

Darrell Lee Gillis, age 33, of Macon, GA, charged with Pimping.

Anthony Ramond Bowens, age 27, of Macon, GA, charged with Prostitution and Violation of Parole.

Suhntain Naurice Griffin, age 45, of Macon, GA, charged with Giving False Name, Address, or Date of Birth.

Bobby Darien Harden, Jr., age 33, of Macon, GA, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Thomesha Armstrong, age 33, of Macon, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

The following individuals traveled with the intent to purchase sex and were arrested and charged with Pandering:

Johntaz Bryant, age 37, of Macon, GA

Torri Vontrea Walton, age 37, of Macon, GA

Clinton Cardiable Harris, age 54, of Columbus, GA

Cecilio Gabriel Lopez Hernandez, age 34, of Macon, GA

Jose Alfredo Cruiz, age 32, of Blackshear, GA

Loc Tan Nguyen, age 49, of Macon, GA

Mark Alan Gunter, age 61, of Rincon, GA

Additional charges and arrests may follow.

Eleven commercial sex workers were offered medical services and community related resources.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.