//Suspect arrested after missing Georgia woman remains found

CORNELIA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests a suspect with murder after locating remains believed to be a missing Georgia woman.

Release:

GBI agents and Habersham County Sheriff’s Office investigators have located the remains of a woman believed to be 25-year-old Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, of Cornelia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources assisted in the recovery. Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, age 24, also of Cornelia, will be charged with murder in connection to Rodriguez-Ramirez’s death.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, GBI agents arrested Rivera-Sanches in Atlanta on charges of kidnapping related to Rodriguez-Ramirez’s disappearance. Rivera-Sanches was subsequently taken to the Habersham County Detention Center, where he was booked on the kidnapping charge.

Rodriguez-Ramirez was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after she was last seen on October 22. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI on Friday, October 25.

The remains have been taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy .

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the GBI at 800-597-8477, use the See Something, Send Somethingmobile app, or submit tips online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.