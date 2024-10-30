//GEMA/HS, GTA awards Cybersecurity Grant to 55 agencies

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS and GTA announces $4.8 million in Cybersecurity Grant Awards were given to 55 agencies in Georgia.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) are pleased to announce the first set of awards from the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant program (SLCGP). GTA, GEMA/HS and the State of Georgia Cybersecurity Planning Committee meticulously reviewed the applicants for this $4,875,501.00 program. We are pleased to announce 55 agencies were chosen for this highly competitive grant award.

Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021, Congress established the State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, which established the SLCGP grant program. The purpose of the SLCGP grant is to provide funds to eligible state and local entities to address cybersecurity risks and threats to information systems.

“In today’s environment, cybersecurity must be a priority for every organization,” said Steve Hodges, who serves as State Chief Information Security Officer and leads GTA’s Office of Information Security. “We are pleased to play a role in the grant program, and we stand ready to serve as a resource for government entities throughout our state.”

The goal of SLCGP is to assist state, local, and tribal governments with managing and reducing systemic cyber risk. Successful applicants were able to address how their request met the following SLCGP program objectives.

Objective 1 : Develop and establish appropriate governance structures, including developing, implementing, or revising cybersecurity plans, to improve capabilities to respond to cybersecurity incidents and ensure continuity of operations.

: Develop and establish appropriate governance structures, including developing, implementing, or revising cybersecurity plans, to improve capabilities to respond to cybersecurity incidents and ensure continuity of operations. Objective 2 : Understand their current cybersecurity posture and areas for improvement based on continuous testing, evaluation, and structured assessments.

: Understand their current cybersecurity posture and areas for improvement based on continuous testing, evaluation, and structured assessments. Objective 3 : Implement security protections commensurate with risk.

: Implement security protections commensurate with risk. Objective 4: Ensure organization personnel are appropriately trained in cybersecurity, commensurate with responsibility.

Interested agencies should be aware that the next application window for SLCGP funding will be October 28 – November 28, 2024. For more information about the SLCGP, please email GEMA-GRANTS@gema.ga.gov or visit gema.georgia.gov/press-releases/2024-09-19/gemahs-awarded-125-million-gang-activity-prosecution-grant.