//CDC recommends lowering age for pneumococcal vaccination

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The CDC recommends lowering the age for pneumococcal vaccination from 65 to 50 years old to give more adults protection.

Release:

The CDC Director Mandy Cohen endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation for lowering the age for pneumococcal vaccination from 65 to 50 years old.

Lowering the age for pneumococcal vaccination gives more adults the opportunity to protect themselves from pneumococcal disease at the age when risk of infection substantially increases. Pneumococcal bacteria can cause serious illnesses, including pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections, and older adults are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease.

Adults 50 years or older should talk with a healthcare provider to make sure they’re up to date with pneumococcal vaccination. Now is a great time to get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease in preparation for the winter respiratory season.

For more information on pneumococcal disease, please visit: Pneumococcal Disease | Pneumococcal | CDC