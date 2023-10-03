//GBI investigates OIS after foot chase

Share with friends

JONESBORO – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred after an armed Georgia man led an officer on a foot chase.

Release:

The GBI is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Jonesboro, Clayton County, Georgia. The Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, October 1, 2023. One man was shot and later died. No officers were injured during this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, October 1, 2023, a CCPD officer was near Kendrick Road in Jonesboro, GA when he observed a man, later identified as Richard Preston Johnson, age 35, of McDonough, GA, motioning his hand towards the officer as if he were pointing a gun at him. The officer began to approach Johnson, but he ran away. The officer chased Johnson behind a home. Once behind the house, Johnson took out a handgun and pointed it towards the officer. The officer fired his gun, hitting Johnson. Johnson was taken to Southern Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.