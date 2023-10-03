//GaDOL plans to transform state’s unemployment system

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Labor will transform the state’s unemployment system bringing in a new era of modernization.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is embarking on a groundbreaking journey to revolutionize the state’s unemployment system, ushering in a new era of modernization. This ambitious transformation, undertaken in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), represents a significant step forward in the GDOL’s mission to enhance the state’s unemployment insurance benefit, tax, and appeal systems.

The goal of the modernization is to transition from an outdated 80s-based unemployment system to a secure, fully web-based platform infused with cutting-edge technology over the next 27+ months.

“Modernizing Georgia’s 80s-era unemployment system represents the dynamic fusion between efficiency and innovation,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “A modern and responsive unemployment system minimizes claims processing times, enhances the customer experience, prevents fraud, and positions GDOL to become the most transparent and responsive agency in state government.”

Amid the pandemic, Georgia processed approximately 5.4 million claims and paid over $23.6 billion in benefits, ranking third nationwide for the highest number of claims. This unprecedented surge in demand placed tremendous strain on the state’s aging 40-year-old unemployment system and underscored the urgent need for change.

Introducing a new modernized system will empower the GDOL to meet the evolving needs of claimants and employers, streamline claim processing, reduce errors, and improve fraud detection capabilities. The transition to a web-based platform also allows for increased accessibility, making it easier for residents of Georgia to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, check the status of their claims, and receive important updates.

Advanced security features embedded in the new platform will also serve as a cornerstone in preventing fraud — a critical measure in protecting public funds and ensuring benefits reach those in genuine need.

Other key modernization features include:



Improved customer service with efficient call routing.

Elimination of manual processes to reduce errors.

User-friendly interface for easy navigation.

Mobile access for simplified weekly certification.

Secure document uploads and strengthened data security.

In-house maintenance and support capability.

Enhanced fraud prevention measures.

The GDOL’s partnership with TCS represents a pivotal step toward modernizing the department’s unemployment systems. TCS, a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, boasts an impressive track record of success spanning over two decades in collaborating with states nationwide to revolutionize unemployment insurance systems. Notably, their expertise has been instrumental in the transformation of systems in various states, including Missouri, whose model will serve as the blueprint for Georgia’s ambitious modernization efforts.

Under Commissioner Thompson’s leadership, the GDOL continues cultivating a people-centric culture powered by efficiency and innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, the department is well-poised to streamline the unemployment claims process, thereby ensuring that eligible individuals receive prompt financial assistance and support.

