//FIN FIT live event teaches Georgians to raise small business funds

ATLANTA – The fourth live Financial Fit live event is free for all Georgians to learn how to raise funds for small businesses.

Release:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is excited to announce the fourth live FIN FIT (Financial Fit) live event on Thursday, October 26 at 8:30am-12:30pm located at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion Ballroom in Martinez, GA. This event is free and open to all Georgians. A continental breakfast and financial literacy workbook are included for all attendees.

Starting a business and making it profitable is hard enough, and Secretary Raffensperger is committed to empowering Georgians to attain those skills. Join our live event where our panelists discuss how to fearlessly raise capital to finance your small business, as well as discuss the details of the Invest Georgia Exemption (IGE), which can be a powerful tool for Georgians looking to raise capital and fund their new venture or grow their already thriving business. Hands-on workshops include a free workbook which will cover the topics of developing your fundraising goals, preparing your fundraising package, what to consider before you say yes, and managing your investor relationships for continued success and sustainability.

“Financial planning isn’t an everyday skill,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We’re here to educate and empower Georgians across our state to achieve their financial dreams. We’re here to help. These panels are proving valuable in increasing financial literacy across the board.”

The event will be moderated by Donna Lowry. Panelists for this event include Rafy Bassali

Entrepreneur and Owner atSwank Augusta & RB Capital Investments; Marguerite Pressley Davis, Founder & CEO,Finance Savvy CEO™and creator ofYour Profit Playbook™; Rebecca Callis Mixson, Business Consultant,GA SBDC; Cody Shepherd, Executive Vice President,CSR Business Lending; and Dustin Young, Senior Vice President, Director of Lending and Business Services,Pinnacle Bank.

“The Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s office is committed to reaching out to as many Georgians as we can. ” said Noula Zaharis, Assistant Commissioner of Securities. “The feedback we’re getting on these financial literacy programs is incredible, and we’re not stopping.”

FIN FIT is a financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy effort and is administered through the Securities and Charities Divisions of the Office of Secretary of State. These free programs feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend these free and informational events.

To register for this free event,click here.

To learn more about FIN FIT,click here.

To review and download our free financial resources,click here.

To stay informed on all things Secretary of State, follow us on social media at GASecOfState.