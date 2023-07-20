//Former Oconee Center CSB employee indicted on defrauding scheme

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Two individuals were indicted on alleged scheme to defraud the Oconee Center Community Service Board.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Latina Thompson and Sheldonna Williams, a former employee of the Oconee Center Community Service Board (CSB), on charges of Racketeering, Forgery in the Third Degree, and Theft by Taking. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a scheme to take money from the Oconee Center CSB through the use of 21 fraudulent and stolen checks belonging to the agency. As a result of their alleged acts, the defendants are believed to have unlawfully acquired and maintained over $65,000.

“Community Service Boards play an important role in every one of our communities by delivering behavioral health treatment and services to our most vulnerable citizens,” said Carr. “Whether an agency employee or a member of the public, anyone who unlawfully obtains funds intended to sustain this critical mission will be held accountable. We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity as we continue to support our state’s ongoing efforts to ensure all Georgians have access to quality mental health and wellness care.”

This case was investigated by the Milledgeville Police Department and the State of Georgia Office of the Inspector General.

“The indictment in this case shows the partnership of both agencies working together for justice of these crimes,” said Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord.

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Baldwin County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Latina Thompson, 43, of Sandersville, and Sheldonna Williams, 39, of Haddock, on July 10, 2023.

Each of the defendants has been charged with the following:

1 count of Racketeering in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a)

3 counts of Forgery in the Third Degree in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-9-1(d)(1)

3 counts of Theft by Taking in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.