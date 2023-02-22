//GA man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

Share with friends

LOVEJOY – A Clayton County man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI CEACC Unit.

Release:

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Ryan Plsek, age 35, of Clayton County, GA, was arrested and charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Plsek’s online activity after receiving a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to the execution of a search warrant of Plsek’s home and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the search warrant by the Clayton County Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Secret Service. Plsek was taken to the Clayton County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.