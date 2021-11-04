//Stockbridge man wanted for Insurance Fraud

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a warrant was issued for Adonis Roshane Blackwood, 29, of Stockbridge, for one count of Insurance Fraud. Mr. Blackwood is wanted in connection with a Liberty County case.

“The suspect is accused of initiating a fraudulent car insurance claim by attempting to pass damage from a previous automobile accident as new damage,” said Commissioner King. “Mr. Blackwood initiated a claim in March of 2020 after stating he struck a deer resulting in damage to his car. However, investigators discovered that the damage was from a prior accident in December of 2019.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrant was issued on October 26th by a Liberty County Judge.