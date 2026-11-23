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VALDOSTA — The Wildcats host Buford in the Class 7A football quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta Wildcats are advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 7A State Football Championship and will host the Buford Wolves on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the Class 7A playoff bracket, will face the No. 9 seed Wolves from Buford City Schools. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Following their second-round victory over East Coweta, the Wildcats have recorded 987 all-time victories, continuing the program’s pursuit of becoming the first high school football team in the nation to reach 1,000 wins.

The Thanksgiving weekend matchup will provide the Wildcats with another opportunity to compete at home as they seek to advance to the state semifinals.

Ticket Sales Begin Monday, November 23

Tickets for the third-round playoff game will go on sale Monday, November 23, 2026.

Reserved Section Tickets: Reserved section seats are $18 each and will be available for purchase at the Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 23.

General Admission Tickets: General admission tickets are $16 each, plus applicable service fees, and will be available through GoFan beginning Monday morning, November 23. Fans may access GoFan at www.gofan.co.

Student Section Tickets: Student section tickets are $14 each and are available exclusively to high school students attending Valdosta High School (VHS) or Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA). Students must present their school identification card when purchasing tickets and are limited to one student section ticket per eligible student.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. GoFan will also be available for ticket purchases on the night of the game.

Thanksgiving Holiday Ticket Office Schedule

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office will operate on an abbreviated schedule during playoff week.

Monday, November 23: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 24: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, November 27: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Fans planning to purchase reserved section or student section tickets are encouraged to make arrangements during the published Ticket Office hours.

IMPORTANT REMINDER: The Valdosta City Schools Ticket Office is located at the new Valdosta Board of Education, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, Valdosta, GA 31602.

GHSA Class 7A State Playoff Bracket

The Wildcats enter the quarterfinal round as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 9 Buford for an opportunity to advance to the state semifinals.

The winner of Friday’s contest will advance to the semifinal round of the GHSA Class 7A State Football Championship, scheduled for Friday, December 4.

The complete playoff bracket is available through the Georgia High School Association.