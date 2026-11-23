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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University enrollment rose 5.4% to 10,998 students this fall, its highest level since 2020.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – Enrollment at Valdosta State University (VSU) is the highest since 2020 when it spiked during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall enrollment stands at 10,998 students, which is up 5.4% from fall 2025. The number of enrolled beginning freshmen is up more than 400 students, which is a 32.8% increase from last fall. Another bright spot is The Graduate School, which continues to see record enrollment with 3,431 students, a 6.0% increase. Also, VState Online has crossed 2,000 students for the first time with enrollment up 11.2%.

“Growing our traditional, on-campus undergraduate enrollment is a priority for VSU, and it is exciting to see that focus reflected in this year’s freshman class,” said Dr. Vince Miller, vice president for enrollment and student affairs at VSU. “Now we want to help these new Blazers find their community, make the most of their college experience, and stay on track to cross the stage at VSU’s Commencement in four years.”

The boost in on campus enrollment will increase VSU’s already $412.5 million economic impact in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and the 41-county area in South Georgia the university serves.

“We know VSU is important to South Georgia and North Florida employers, and we want to be the premier provider of talent to our region,” said Dr. Donald J. Green, university president. “As we continue to meet employer needs by introducing new programs and degrees, we expect enrollment to keep growing in the coming years.”

The Graduate School at VSU crossed 3,000 enrolled students for the first time in Aug. 2024. It continues to see record enrollment.

“As today’s workforce becomes increasingly competitive, individuals are seeking meaningful ways to set themselves apart,” said Dr. Becky da Cruz, associate provost for graduate studies and research at VSU. “A graduate degree opens doors for career advancement, increased earning potential, and provides targeted professional development.”

Key initiatives for VSU include providing hands-on learning opportunities for students through the Mary Virginia Terry Center for Experiential Learning, increasing campus engagement with Greek Life, intramural sports, and student organizations, driving innovation through its STEM programs, and establishing key education, healthcare, and workforce development partnerships in our region through VSU’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact.