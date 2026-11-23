Share with friends

IMAGE: Lowndes High School seniors visit the Transportation stop in the Game of Life, facilitated by Anchor Auto Center, where they are taught about budgeting for a car payment and insurance.

VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School seniors used assigned salaries to budget for housing, groceries and other everyday expenses.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes High School seniors got a firsthand look at the financial realities of adulthood on Wednesday, November 18, during The Game of Life, an interactive learning experience organized by the school’s Social Studies Department.

Designed to bring lessons from Personal Finance and Economics classes to life, the simulation challenged students to navigate everyday financial responsibilities using assigned careers and salaries. Students visited stations representing real-world expenses, including housing, transportation, insurance, utilities, groceries, and more, making decisions about how to manage their budgets while preparing for unexpected life events.

What makes the experience especially meaningful is the involvement of local business and community professionals who volunteer their time to staff the stations. Rather than simply learning about financial decisions in a classroom, students have the opportunity to interact with professionals who work in these industries every day, gaining practical insight into the responsibilities that come with adulthood.

At the utilities station, Jessica Ricketson and Ashley Thomas with Georgia Power helped students understand the importance of budgeting for essential services. “We want students to understand how important it is to plan for utility bills so they can keep their power and water running,” they explained.

Meanwhile, Hailee Yates and Devin Rocheleau with First Federal Savings and Loan guided students through managing their finances. “We’re helping students keep up with their general ledger, record deposits, move money into savings, and even explore investment options like CDs and IRAs if they have money left at the end of the month,” they shared.

The Game of Life is a recurring learning experience at Lowndes High School, giving seniors an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge, strengthen financial literacy skills, and better understand the decisions they will face after graduation.

The stations and forms are prepared by the LHS Economics teachers, Libby Aldridge, Katherine McCoy, Lori Ann McDonald, Aprile Steel, and Amanda White.

“We hope this experience helps students realize that real life comes with responsibilities, unexpected challenges, important decisions, and the opportunity to build the future they want,” the economics teachers say. “Today is a simulation, but the lessons are meant to give them a glimpse into the real world that they are about to experience after they graduate,” the group adds.

Lowndes County Schools extends its sincere appreciation to the local businesses, community professionals, and school staff who helped make this hands-on learning opportunity possible. Their willingness to invest in students is another example of the community partnerships that help prepare Lowndes High School graduates for success beyond the classroom.

“Preparing students for life after graduation means giving them opportunities to put what they learn in the classroom into practice,” said Krista Pearson, principal of Lowndes High School. “The Game of Life brings our teachers and community partners together to help seniors see how those lessons apply to the decisions they will face as adults. I am grateful for the people in our community who share their time and experience to help every Viking take that next step with confidence.”