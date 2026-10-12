////Wiregrass Tech podcast features TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier

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PHOTO: Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier (left) joins Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Executive Vice President and The WireCast host Michael Williams (right) for the newest episode of Wiregrass Tech’s podcast. Episode 18 is now available on YouTube, with The WireCast also newly available on Spotify.

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Tech’s latest WireCast episode features TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier discussing leadership and technical education.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has released the newest episode of The WireCast, the college’s podcast featuring conversations with the people, leaders and ideas shaping Wiregrass and South Georgia. The latest episode features Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

The episode, released October 7, marks the 18th episode of The WireCast since the podcast launched in February 2026. It is available now on YouTube, with The WireCast also now available to listeners on Spotify.

Hosted by Michael Williams, Executive Vice President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, The WireCast brings the stories of Wiregrass to life through conversations with students, faculty, alumni, community leaders and industry partners. The podcast explores education, workforce development, innovation and the people and partnerships helping move South Georgia forward.

As a storyteller, Williams uses The WireCast to shine a light on the people behind the programs, partnerships and accomplishments that make an impact throughout the region. Episodes have featured conversations ranging from student success stories and faculty achievements to leadership, workforce development, economic growth and community partnerships.

In the newest episode, Williams sits down with Commissioner Dozier to discuss leadership, career growth and the future of technical education in Georgia. Dozier shares his personal career journey and the experiences that ultimately led him to become Commissioner of TCSG. He also offers insight into what it means to lead Georgia’s technical college system and the responsibility that comes with serving students and communities across the state.

The conversation with Commissioner Dozier adds to a growing lineup of The WireCast guests representing education, workforce development, economic development, business and community leadership.

Previous guests have included Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements; Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter; Greater Valdosta United Way President and CEO Michael Smith; Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County Development Authority Executive Director Jason Dunn; One Valdosta Lowndes Director Mary Beth Brownlee; South Georgia State College President Dr. Greg Tanner; Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart; and Wiregrass Vice President of Academic Affairs Thomas Wesley, among others.

The podcast has also featured Wiregrass students, faculty and employees, including student award winners and members of the college community who have shared their experiences, accomplishments and career journeys. These stories provide listeners with a firsthand look at the impact of technical education — from the classroom to the workforce.

“The WireCast gives us the opportunity to tell the stories of the people who make Wiregrass Tech and our communities special,” said Williams. “Whether we’re talking with a student who has overcome obstacles to reach their goals, a faculty member making a difference in the classroom, or a leader helping shape the future of workforce development, every person has a story worth telling. Having Commissioner Dozier join us was a great opportunity to talk about his journey, leadership and where technical education is headed.”

The podcast’s expansion to Spotify gives listeners another convenient way to follow The WireCast and hear directly from the people helping shape education and workforce development across South Georgia and Georgia as a whole.

Watch and Listen

The newest episode featuring TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier is available now:

YouTube: Watch Episode 18 featuring Commissioner Greg Dozier

Spotify: The WireCast is now available on Spotify.

About The WireCast

The WireCast is a podcast produced by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College that highlights the people, stories and ideas behind the college and the communities it serves. Hosted by Executive Vice President Michael Williams, the podcast features conversations about education, workforce development, innovation, leadership and community impact while giving students, employees, community leaders and industry partners a platform to share their stories. To learn more, visit www.wiregrass.edu/wirecast.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College provides accessible, high-quality education and workforce training throughout South Central Georgia. Through academic programs, technical education, adult education, continuing education and economic development initiatives, Wiregrass Tech prepares students for successful careers while helping businesses and communities build a skilled workforce.