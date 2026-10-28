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PHOTO: L to R, Lisa Cox, Assistant Director of High School Services; Shamonti Rizer, Assistant Director of High School Services; and Brooke Jaramillo, Executive Director of High School Services, celebrate Wiregrass’ successful reaccreditation through the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP). The college first earned accreditation in 2018 and completed reaccreditation in April 2026, reaffirming its commitment to providing high-quality college-credit opportunities for high school students throughout South Georgia.

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College earns national reaccreditation for its high school college-credit programs.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has successfully completed reaccreditation through the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP), reaffirming the college’s commitment to providing high-quality college-credit opportunities for high school students across South Georgia.

Wiregrass first earned NACEP accreditation in 2018, becoming the first college or university in Georgia to achieve the distinction. The college completed the reaccreditation process in April 2026 and was formally recognized for the accomplishment during the opening session of the NACEP National Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, where representatives received a commemorative plaque.

NACEP is the only national accrediting body dedicated specifically to concurrent enrollment programs. Its accreditation standards help ensure that college courses offered to high school students maintain the academic rigor and quality of courses taught on college campuses.

“This reaccreditation is a significant accomplishment for Wiregrass and reflects the strength of our concurrent enrollment program and the partnerships we have built with high schools throughout our service area,” said Brooke Jaramillo, Executive Director of High School Services for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “Our goal is to give high school students meaningful opportunities to earn college credit while maintaining the same academic standards we expect on our college campuses. This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty, academic deans, high school instructors and High School Services team, whose work makes these opportunities possible.”

In addition to celebrating the college’s reaccreditation, three members of the Wiregrass High School Services team — Brooke Jaramillo, Lisa Cox and Shamonti Rizer — attended the national conference, where they presented “Get Wired Career Day Events: Turning Career Day Events into College and Workforce Pathways.”

The presentation highlighted how Get Wired Career Day events can help students explore career options and connect their interests with educational and workforce opportunities. Through these events, Wiregrass works to introduce high school students to potential career pathways and the training needed to pursue them.

The conference also provided an opportunity for the team to share its work with educators and concurrent enrollment professionals from across the country while representing Wiregrass on a national stage.

“During our presentation, someone asked us, ‘Are you all like best friends?’ And our answer was an immediate yes,” said Lisa Cox. “We are so proud of the work we do, but we are just as proud of the people we get to do it with. It’s about the relationships, the laughter, the support and knowing you have people beside you who care just as much as you do. For someone to recognize that connection without even knowing us was pretty special.”

Wiregrass’ concurrent enrollment partnerships allow eligible high school students to begin earning college credit while completing their high school education. By connecting students with college-level coursework and career exploration opportunities, the college helps students prepare for continued education and future employment.

The NACEP reaccreditation reinforces Wiregrass’ commitment to maintaining high academic standards and expanding opportunities for students throughout South Georgia. The achievement reflects a collaborative effort across the college and its partner high schools to ensure students receive a quality educational experience as they take their next steps toward college and career success.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College remains committed to helping students learn, work and thrive through educational opportunities that support student achievement and strengthen the region’s workforce. To learn more, visit www.wiregrass.edu or call 229.333.2100.