////Winnersville Battle of the Brains Sets Attendance Record With 50 Teams

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — A record 50 teams competed in the sixth annual Winnersville Battle of the Brains Trivia Night to support local education.

Release:

PHOTOS: Featured photo above: Winning Team – United We Brain. Below: 50/50 Raffle Winner, Courtney Sheeley, LEIF Board and VCSF Board.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Fifty teams filled the Rainwater Conference Center on Monday, October 26, for the sixth annual Winnersville Battle of the Brains Trivia Night, setting an attendance record while raising funds to support local students and teachers.

The event brought together educators, businesses, community organizations and supporters for an evening of trivia and friendly competition to kick off Winnersville Week.

United We Brain earned the championship, with its trophy recognizing the team as “United We Brain – Supporting the Greater Valdosta-Lowndes Community.” The team secured the victory in a physical tiebreaker after finishing the trivia competition tied for first place with CatGPT from Valdosta High School.

Courtney Sheeley was the evening’s 50/50 raffle winner.

Proceeds from the event are divided equally between the Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. and the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation. Both foundations support students and teachers through grants, scholarships and other educational opportunities.

The event’s record participation reflects the community’s continued commitment to public education. Team registrations, sponsorships, prize donations and volunteer service all contributed to making this the largest Battle of the Brains to date.

Brainiac Title Sponsors were Greater Valdosta United Way, Hughston, Azalea City Family Dentistry and SGMC Health. Useless Knowledge Sponsors were Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, South Ga Plumbing HVAC and Southeastern Credit Union.

Additional support came from Brain Fuel Sponsors, Round Prize Sponsors and volunteers who helped organize and host the evening.

The Valdosta City Schools Foundation and the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation thank all participating teams, sponsors, donors and volunteers for making the event a successful start to Winnersville Week.