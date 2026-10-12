VSU’s Pops in the Park returns October 20 with live music and scholarships

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — VSU’s Pops in the Park returns October 20 with live music, a featured soloist, and proceeds benefiting music scholarships.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Music Scholarship Alliance hosts Pops in the Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now.

Pops in the Park features entertaining performances by the VSU Department of Music’s Steel Drum Band, Wind Ensemble, Spotlighters, and Blazin’ Brigade.

This year’s featured soloist is Dr. Susan Boddie, assistant professor of voice at VSU who teaches students in the Department of Music and Department of Theatre, Dance, and Media. She holds degrees from the New England Conservatory, Manhattan School of Music, and University of Calgary. As a soprano, her performance experience encompasses a wide range of operatic and musical theatre repertoire, as well as featured solo appearances with major choral and orchestral works. She is also a frequent recitalist.

Proceeds from Pops in the Park benefit scholarships for the talented students studying in the Department of Music at VSU.

General admission tickets for Pops in the Park are $30 for adults; $20 for students, senior citizens, and military personnel; and free for children ages 12 and under. They may be purchased at https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/pops-in-the-park.php.

Pops in the Park attendees are welcome to bring their outdoor folding chairs, picnic dinners, and blankets and enjoy an evening of musical performances at the Fine Arts Building Amphitheatre. Tables for up to eight may be reserved for $200. Sponsorship tables for up to eight are available for $300.

Call (229) 333-2150 or email Amber Porter, administrative coordinator for College of the Arts Outreach, at saporter@valdosta.edu for more information.

If there is inclement weather on Oct. 20, Pops in the Park will be rescheduled for Nov. 5.