////VSU Students Explore Colombian Culture Through Spanish

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — VSU Spanish students practiced language skills and explored Colombian culture during a visit from a Colombian researcher.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Beginning Spanish language students at Valdosta State University recently had the opportunity to connect classroom learning with a meaningful cultural exchange during a visit from Colombian anthropologist, artist, writer, and researcher Camila Rodríguez-Calderón.

Rodríguez-Calderón’s visit provided the VSU students an opportunity to practice their developing Spanish speaking and listening skills while learning firsthand about Colombia’s rich geography, cultural diversity, and artistic and intellectual traditions. The students asked questions and communicated entirely in Spanish, demonstrating their growing confidence in using the language in an engaging, real-world setting.

During the special event, Dr. Luis G. Bejarano, professor of Spanish, conducted a “Wonders of Colombia” video presentation designed to spark curiosity and broaden cultural understanding. The discussion continued afterwards as Rodríguez-Calderón offered additional context and encouraged students to look beyond the images and facts presented on screen to develop a deeper appreciation for Colombia and its people.

“My students were engaged the entire time,” Bejarano said. “This was a great opportunity for them to realize that they could interact even at their basic level. They learned mostly about the huge natural and cultural diversity of Colombia and got firsthand experience from another native speaker. Camila also shared some handmade crafts from her travels around Colombia.”

For students at the beginning of their Spanish language journey, opportunities like this can help build confidence, strengthen communication skills, and foster a greater understanding of the connections between language and culture. They can also highlight the importance of learning from individuals whose professional and personal experiences offer perspectives that extend beyond traditional classroom materials.

Rodríguez-Calderón participated in a number of Hispanic Heritage Month learning opportunities with VSU students during her three days on campus — a workshop on the role of cooking in Colombia’s peace process; a conversation with students participating in the Building Community Through the Humanities initiative funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation through VSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences; a presentation on women as protagonists in building peace; an examination of how memory and lived experiences contribute to the formation of communities and influence how individuals and groups understand their realities; and more.

Rodríguez-Calderón’s visit reflects VSU’s commitment to creating opportunities for cross-cultural learning and dialogue. This supports the university’s promise to prepare students for a changing global society, advance teaching and intellectual engagement beyond the classroom, and support community engagement and service.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/mcl