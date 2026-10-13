////VHS Student Selected for State Superintendent’s Advisory Council

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VALDOSTA — VHS student Malia Green was selected for Georgia’s Student Advisory Council, marking four straight years for the school.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta City Schools is proud to announce that Valdosta High School student Malia Green has been selected to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2026–2027 Student Advisory Council.

Green is one of just 85 students selected from more than 1,400 applicants across Georgia, earning the opportunity to represent her peers and provide valuable student perspectives on issues impacting public education throughout the state.

Her selection also marks an impressive milestone for Valdosta High School, as this is the fourth consecutive year a VHS student has earned a seat on the prestigious council.

Dr. Johnnie Marshall, principal of Valdosta High School, expressed his pride in Green’s achievement and the school’s continued representation.

“We are incredibly proud of Malia for earning this opportunity to represent Valdosta High School and students across Georgia,” said Marshall. “To have a Wildcat selected for four consecutive years speaks volumes about the caliber of students we have at Valdosta High School. Our students are not only excelling academically, but they are also developing the leadership skills, confidence and character necessary to make a difference beyond our campus. Malia will be an outstanding representative of the Wildcat Nation.”

The Student Advisory Council provides an opportunity for students to engage directly with State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the Georgia Department of Education, offering insight into their educational experiences and sharing ideas that can help shape decisions affecting Georgia’s public schools.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig D. Lockhart emphasized the significance of having student voices represented in conversations about the future of education.

“At Valdosta City Schools, our commitment to Vision, Values and Victory means preparing students to lead, serve and make meaningful contributions wherever their journeys take them,” said Lockhart. “Malia’s selection is a tremendous honor, not only for her and her family, but for our entire school district. Four consecutive years of representation on this council is a remarkable testament to the opportunities our educators provide and the leadership potential of our students. We are proud that the voices of Valdosta City Schools students continue to be heard at the state level.”

Through her service on the council, Green will have the opportunity to collaborate with fellow student leaders from across Georgia, share her experiences and advocate for the needs and perspectives of students.

Valdosta City Schools congratulates Malia Green on this outstanding accomplishment and looks forward to seeing her represent Valdosta High School, the Wildcat Nation and the entire Valdosta community.

BelieVe in the V!

About Valdosta City Schools

Valdosta City Schools is committed to providing educational opportunities that prepare students for success in college, careers and life. Guided by the district’s 3V Way of Vision, Values and Victory, Valdosta City Schools strives to empower students to achieve excellence in the classroom, throughout the community and beyond.