Valdosta State Announces Homecoming Parade and Festivities for October 24

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VALDOSTA — VSU invites the community to celebrate Homecoming on October 24 with a parade, tailgating and Blazers football.

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VALDOSTA — Blazer Nation friends of all ages are invited to join Valdosta State University students, faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni in celebrating Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 24.

PARADE

Themed “A Royal Affair,” Saturday’s Homecoming festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. The route begins at VSU’s Oak Street parking lot and proceeds along Brookwood Drive to Patterson Street. It then turns right onto Patterson Street and continues onto Ann Street and Williams Street, traveling around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium before returning to Brookwood Drive and concluding at the Oak Street parking lot.

This much-anticipated joyful celebration is the perfect opportunity to say hello to Dr. Donald J. Green, university president; catch a glimpse of Blaze; listen to the sounds of the Blazin’ Brigade; help fire up the football team, cheerleaders, and Red Hots; meet the Homecoming court; and enjoy the procession of floats, people, and vehicles representing the university and its Valdosta-Lowndes County hometown community.

TAILGATING

Homecoming festivities continue 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the President’s Tailgate at the Alumni House.

Individual tailgate access tickets are $25 and may be purchased by visiting the Alumni Events page at alumni.valdostastate.org. Children 12 years of age and younger are free. This event includes food, a cash bar, live entertainment, and visits with Blaze, as well as the Red Hots, cheerleaders, and Blazin’ Brigade.

BLAZER WALK

VSU football fans have an opportunity to come face to face with their favorite athletes, coaches, and more during Blazer Walk at 1:15 p.m. The route begins at the Alumni House and travels through the University Center parking lot and breezeway to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

FOOTBALL GAME

The Blazers play the Shorter University Hawks at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Reserved seating is $21. General admission seating is $13 for adults, $9 for school-age children, $9 for seniors 60 years of age and older, and free for active-duty military and their immediate families. Tickets may be purchased online at www.vstateblazers.com or on gameday at the stadium.