////Valdosta Sorority Helps Deliver Over 200 Pounds of School Supplies to Kenya

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VALDOSTA — A local sorority chapter joined an international effort to deliver $3,000 in school supplies to Kenyan students.

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The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. proudly announces its support of the Pack for a Purpose Traveling Trunk Initiative, an international service effort dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and providing essential learning resources to students in the Maasai Mara community in Kenya.

Through a collaborative partnership with the Arabian Gulf Alumnae Chapter and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the initiative provided more than 200 pounds of essential school supplies, valued at approximately $3,000, benefiting students in grades 1–8.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to removing barriers to education and equipping young learners with the tools necessary to succeed academically. Beyond the tangible contributions, the effort represents an investment in the potential of students and the long-term advancement of their communities.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Elnora Hill, President of the Valdosta Alumnae Chapter. “Our commitment to service does not stop at geographical boundaries. Through partnerships such as the Pack for a Purpose Traveling Trunk Initiative, we are helping provide students with resources that support their educational journeys while reinforcing the importance of global citizenship, collaboration, and opportunity.”

International Awareness and Involvement is one of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrusts, emphasizing the importance of global engagement, humanitarian service, and addressing issues affecting communities throughout the world.

Through this programmatic focus, the Valdosta Alumnae Chapter continues to support initiatives that promote educational access, foster international partnerships, and respond to the needs of underserved populations, with particular emphasis on communities throughout the African Diaspora.

The chapter also recognizes the dedication and collective generosity of its collaborating partners, whose contributions helped make the initiative possible. Their combined efforts demonstrate the impact of organizations and individuals working together toward a common purpose.

“As a chapter, we recognize that meaningful service is not measured solely by what we give, but by the opportunities we help create,” Hill added. “Every student deserves access to resources that encourage learning, inspire confidence, and open doors to a brighter future.”

The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter remains committed to advancing Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s legacy of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action through initiatives that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact both locally and internationally.

The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to public service and community empowerment through programs and initiatives aligned with the Sorority’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement. Through strategic partnerships and service-driven initiatives, the chapter works to address community needs and promote positive, sustainable change.