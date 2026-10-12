////Lowndes High School celebrates strong SAT scores for Class of 2026

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VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School’s Class of 2026 earned an average SAT score of 1082, surpassing state and national averages.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Lowndes High School’s Class of 2026 continued to outperform state and national averages on the SAT, earning an average composite score of 1082, compared to Georgia’s average of 1031 and the national average of 1011.

LHS students also exceeded both benchmarks in each section of the exam, earning an average Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 551, 26 points above the state and 36 points above the nation. In Math, students averaged 531, exceeding Georgia by 25 points and the national average by 35 points.

These results reflect the preparation, determination, and hard work of Lowndes High School students, as well as the continued support of their teachers and families.

Lowndes County Schools is proud to celebrate the Class of 2026 and their continued academic success.